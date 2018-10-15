Hendrick frustrated after losing place in Burnley side

Clarets midfielder Jeff Hendrick has spoken of his frustration at losing his place in the Burnley side.

The 26-year-old has been left out of the team for the last three games, in which Burnley have claimed seven points, with their first Premier League wins coming against Bournemouth and Cardiff City.

And, talking after the Republic of Ireland’s goal-less draw with Denmark on Saturday in the Nations League in Dublin, the former Derby County man explained it has been a tough time for him.

Hendrick said: “It’s been frustrating.

“I’m someone who wants to play every game and it’s the way it is.

“The manager changes the team and he picked up a few results.

“Maybe for the first few days when I wasn’t in, I took it hard.

“I was walking around in training with an angry head on me.

“I’ve had to get over that. I’ve got to knuckle down and be ready when called upon.

“I started the season off well. I started every game, whether it was the Europa League or the (Premier) League, I was involved in every game.

“I was enjoying it. Don’t get me wrong, it was tiring from travelling on a Thursday night to playing again of a Sunday.

“I was playing well, enjoying it, even though we weren’t picking up the results.

“When we got back after the international matches, he changed the formation and we got beaten.

“I found myself out of the team.

“I’m still there, helping the lads get ready for the game and then just have to wait until I get my chance.”

Meanwhile, Hendrick, who along with Clarets teammate Kevin Long played 90 minutes at the Aviva Stadium, was defended by boss Martin O’Neill after angering Denmark players when he dispossessed midfielder Thomas Delaney, as he attempted to put the ball into touch to allow Ireland’s Harry Arter to undergo treatment.

Hendrick ran clear, but pulled his shot wide, and was surrounded by Denmark players, but O’Neill said: “(He was) totally unaware, obviously.

“I’ve spoken to him in there and he didn’t know. He thought it was just a sloppy pass by their player.”

The Republic of Ireland host Wales – and potentially Sam Vokes – on Tuesday night in their latest Nations League clash, with kick-off at 7-45 p.m.

Sam Vokes was on target on Thursday night as he won his 60th cap for Wales against Spain at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Just under a fortnight since his goal proved the winner across the city in the Welsh capital, this time his fine header proved mere consolation in a 4-1 defeat.

Wales take on the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night in Dublin in the Nations League.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson won his 70th cap for Iceland in their 2-2 friendly draw with World Cup winners France in Paris, and is due to be in action on Monday night against Switzerland in Reykjavik.

Matej Vydra started in the Czech Republic’s 2-1 win in Slovakia on Saturday, and could be involved against Ukraine on Tuesday night.