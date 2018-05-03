Hillier on target to fire Nelson out of bottom two

Martyn Hillier
Martyn Hillier
Share this article

Nelson climbed out of the bottom two of the Hallmark Security North Wrst Counties League First Division for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

Steve Cunningham’s side won 1-0 at Birches Head Road against Abbey Hulton United courtesy of a last-minute strike from Martyn Hillier.

Nelson can’t be relegated, with a reorganisation of the league taking place in the summer, but boss Cunningham is determined to finish outside the bottom two.

The win came on the back of a 1-1 draw at Eccleshall on Saturday.

Nelson trailed to a fifth-minute goal from Thomas Wakefield, with Michael Hodson netting a leveller midway through the second half.

Tomorrow, Nelson entertain Whitchurch Alport, and, on Monday night, Atherton LR are the visitors for the last game of the season.