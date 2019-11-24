How did Burnley’s players fare at Watford?: Player ratings from Vicarage Road

Here are the player ratings from yesterday’s 3-0 win at Watford, which took the Clarets sixth in the Premier League.

Nick Pope: Handling was immaculate in awful conditions, as he commanded his area and claimed a fifth clean sheet of the season - six if you include one for England 9

Phil Bardsley: Got under Jose Holebas’ skin and came out on top in that battle in another solid display 7

James Tarkowski - A goal and an assist, on a mixed afternoon where he was booked, and might have had a second yellow card, after a first half slip might have proved costly 7

Ben Mee - Thought he had scored right before Chris Wood’s opener, and was a magnet to the ball in his own area 8

Charlie Taylor - Justifying his return to the side, Taylor was again composed and competitive, allowing little past him 7

Jeff Hendrick - Superb feet on the edge of the area crafted a chance to make it 2-0, only to fire at Ben Foster, but otherwise worked hard 7

Ashley Westwood - A fifth booking of the season will see him sit out the Crystal Palace game, and he will he missed. Another assist and a typically combative display 8

Jack Cork - Caught in possession as Watford broke for a first half chance, but again did the dirty side of the game that sometimes goes unnoticed 7

Dwight McNeil - Got in behind Kiko Femenia twice in the first half and looked key to unlocking Watford, but was underused, before his corner led to Chris Wood’s opener 7

Chris Wood (Jay Rodriguez 75) - Didn’t receive much in the way of service, but took his goal superbly to make it six in six 7

Ashley Barnes - Also laboured against Watford’s back three, but was chopped down by Holebas for the penalty, and, after some delay with the game playing on before going to VAR, held his nerve to beat Ben Foster for power 7

Unused substitutes: Hart, Lowton, Brady, Gibson, Pieters, Lennon