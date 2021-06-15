How every current Premier League club have fared on the opening weekend - where do Burnley, Leeds United and Aston Villa rank?

All 20 clubs, including newcomers Norwich City, Watford and first-timers Brentford, will learn the pattern of their respective 2021-22 terms at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The season gets underway on Saturday, August 14th, just 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium, as Manchester City look to get their title defence off to the best possible start.

But how do the champions generally fare on the opening weekend of the season? Well, here's the Premier League table based on all-time gameweek one points-per-match records of the clubs currently operating in the top flight.

1. Manchester United Played: 28. Won: 19. Drawn: 4. Lost: 5. Points-per-game: 2.18. *Manchester United didn't play a Matchweek 1 fixture in 2020/21.

2. Chelsea Played: 29. Won: 18. Drawn: 6. Lost: 5. Points-per-game: 2.07.

3. Liverpool Played: 29. Won: 17. Drawn: 8. Lost: 4. Points-per-game: 2.03.

4. Arsenal Played: 29. Won: 16. Drawn: 6. Lost: 7. Points-per-game: 1.86.