Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy during the award ceremony after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 23, 2021.

How every current Premier League club have fared on the opening weekend - where do Burnley, Leeds United and Aston Villa rank?

The unveiling of the fixtures for the forthcoming Premier League campaign is upon us.

By Dan Black
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 1:16 pm

All 20 clubs, including newcomers Norwich City, Watford and first-timers Brentford, will learn the pattern of their respective 2021-22 terms at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The season gets underway on Saturday, August 14th, just 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium, as Manchester City look to get their title defence off to the best possible start.

But how do the champions generally fare on the opening weekend of the season? Well, here's the Premier League table based on all-time gameweek one points-per-match records of the clubs currently operating in the top flight.

1. Manchester United

Played: 28. Won: 19. Drawn: 4. Lost: 5. Points-per-game: 2.18. *Manchester United didn't play a Matchweek 1 fixture in 2020/21.

Photo: Phil Noble

2. Chelsea

Played: 29. Won: 18. Drawn: 6. Lost: 5. Points-per-game: 2.07.

Photo: Peter Cziborra

3. Liverpool

Played: 29. Won: 17. Drawn: 8. Lost: 4. Points-per-game: 2.03.

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Arsenal

Played: 29. Won: 16. Drawn: 6. Lost: 7. Points-per-game: 1.86.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Premier LeagueBurnleyLeeds UnitedManchester CityAston Villa
