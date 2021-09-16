“I think it’s helpful I’ve re-signed” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on his out of contract players

Ben Mee

Dyche has agreed a new deal to the end of the 2024/25 season, having taken over the hot seat in October 2012.

But next in his and the club’s in tray is a relatively long list of key players, who are all in the last year of their contracts.

The list contains captain Ben Mee, his central defensive partner James Tarkowski, strikers Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra, full backs Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley, winger Aaron Lennon, midfielder Dale Stephens, and Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes - who both have options for an extra year in the club’s favour.

Some of those players could be surplus to requirements in the summer, and Tarkowski has previously stated his intention that: “The longer my contract runs down, I feel I gain the control of my career, more than Burnley having the control of it, which is what I feel like I need right now.”

However, Dyche wouldn’t want to lose a big chunk of his squad in one fell swoop, and, asked whether the players’ futures were next on the agenda, he said: "We certainly spoke of it during the period where mine was getting sorted.

”I spoke with Alan (Pace) particularly, and Mike Smith, about the next situations we have to clear up, so that's an ongoing process.

"But I think it's helpful that I've re-signed, because obviously it gives clarity to the players, to their agents and the club.

"It was looking like it was always going to happen, really, but the actual message being sent out means the players will know where they stand with me, that's for sure, and then the club, in turn, will speak to their representatives and see what can be done.”

Tarkowski, in particular, could be harder to convince to re-sign than the others, but what are the prospects of the club getting some more important business done?: "We'll see, the way the game has changed now, they have agents, representatives, varying thoughts on the club and their time here, where the club is going to.

“I think all the signs help, but they don't guarantee players will re-sign, of course, contracts often do, the level of, so that's often the priority, to get their contracts right, and behind that, if they get on well with the management team and their fellow teammates, and the club in general, that can only help.

“There are no individuals, it’s all the players. I always try and be open with them, they know that.

“I’ve discussed, when they’ve wished to discuss with me, the football side of things. Sometimes it’s about contracts, it depends on the style of representatives they use.