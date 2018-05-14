In pictures: Clarets lap of honour after remarkable season

Burnley fans bid a fond farewell to two of the club’s disciples at the weekend as the Clarets rounded off a remarkable campaign against AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

Midfielders Scott Arfield and Dean Marney, who made more than 400 appearances between them, walked out to huge applause as the pair headed the lap of honour.

Supporters were then able to show their appreciation to boss Sean Dyche, the remainder of the squad and the staff for what has been a truly remarkable campaign in the Premier League.

The Clarets culminated the term in seventh spot in the top flight with 54 points, the club’s best finish since 1974, which was rewarded with European football for the first time in 51 years.