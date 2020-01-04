Injury to Johann Berg Gudmundsson takes gloss off Burnley's FA Cup win

The gloss was taken off Burnley's FA Cup win over Peterborough United, with the news that winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has suffered another hamstring injury.

The Iceland international started his first game since October, when he picked up a hamstring problem on international duty, but was forced off at the break against the Posh.

Gudmundsson had returned to the squad over the Festive period, and played the second half against Aston Villa on New Year's Day.

But Sean Dyche said: "We're waiting on news on Johann, we think it's a hamstring so we'll have to wait and see with that.

"He's had to come off, he said he had to come off.

"We're waiting to find out the detail. It's been an awkward one for him, he got a half in the other day, so that's a good build up, part of his progression to true fitness, so we thought today, if things went well, we'd have the lion's share of the game, which we did, and your wide players can work in a different way offensively.

"We're disappointed in that one, but it's still early to tell, we'll wait on news as it calms down.

"We have and we haven't (got strength in depth wide), we've had to use Jeff there, and we had a spell with six injuries and were getting people back, and we'll find out more news on Barnesy and Johann.

"But that is the challenge of having a pretty small squad in the Premier League."

Chris Wood, Aaron Lennon and Ashley Barnes also have niggles, as Dyche explained: "Azza had a tight groin but I thought he was excellent. I think he's okay, we'll monitor that one.

"Woody was a precaution, a tight hamstring, but we're hopeful on that, we think that will be okay. Everybody else has come through unscathed. We're waiting for news on Barnesy, which we'll get this week.

"We were just getting people fit, and now we've got injuries again, and it tests you, but it was important to get the players out there and get them sharp."