Injury update from Sean Dyche ahead of Chelsea game

Aaron Lennon

But there is a slight doubt over winger Aaron Lennon, who will be assessed with a slight illness.

Dyche welcomed back captain Ben Mee last week against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, and against Brentford in the league, and otherwise, his squad is only missing long-term absentee Dale Stephens, who is, however, close to being available.

Dyche said: “We’re pretty good at the minute, which is good news.

“Dale Stephens isn’t ready yet, he needs some game time, but he’s back on the grass training with us regularly.

“Aaron Lennon has a little bit of an illness, so we’ll wait and see if he’s available, but everybody else is looking good.“

Stephens will need to get some minutes under his belt before a first team return, as Dyche explained: “Dale’s joining in with the group, it’s just game time now, we’ve been building up to that point, but he’s getting stronger all the time, training normally with the group, and the next stage is to get him some game time.”

Summer signing Connor Roberts wasn’t in the 20 against Brentford after his debut against Spurs, but Dyche is happy again for him to join up with the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifiers next week: “He’s certainly a very fit lad, we know that, he went away and played some minutes last time around, which I thought was maybe a bit quick, but once they go away, it’s not my decision.