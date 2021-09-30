Is this Burnley FC's best XI of all time?

Top class keepers, no-nonsense defenders, creative maestros, hard-hitting midfielders, tricky wingers and prolific forwards; the Clarets have had them all.

Some have been crowned champions of England, others FA Cup winners, there are those that added international caps to their silverware, and a quite exclusive group that posted record goal-scoring returns and appearances.

There have been heroes, cult heroes, winners, survivors, seasoned Premier League campaigners, leaders and legends, a pantheon of greats that have contributed in some way, shape or form to the most memorable moments at Turf Moor.

We asked you, the fans, to cast your votes and have your say on which individuals should be included in our line-up.

In-keeping with the current trend, we've opted for a 4-4-2 formation, but with a midfield 'diamond'.

Here are the results.

1. Tom Heaton (Goalkeeper) Tom Heaton (32.2%), Adam Blacklaw (23.5%), Colin McDonald (17.5%), Nick Pope (12.6%), Alan Stevenson (9.8%), Jerry Dawson (4.4%).

2. Kieran Trippier (Right Back) Kieran Trippier (48.9%), Colin Waldron (21.7%), Steve Davis (14.7%), Tommy Cummings (14.7%).

3. John Angus (Right Centre Back) John Angus (59.8%), Michael Duff (29.3%), Michael Keane (10.3%), George Waterfield (0.5%).

4. Ben Mee (Left Centre Back) Ben Mee (45.7%), Alex Elder (37%), Tommy Boyle (13%), Jim Thompson (4.3%).