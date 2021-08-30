“It is lining up a message that we are wanting to move forward” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet signing

Maxwel Cornet

Landing a player of Cornet’s age - 24 - and pedigree - arriving at Turf Moor with eight goals in 39 European games, including four in three against Manchester City - is a sea-change in the club’s transfer business.

And while the Ivory Coast international’s arrival is a big boost in itself, with his pace and versatility - Cornet can play on either flank or at left back - the added bonus is what genuine competition for places brings out of the wide options already at Dyche’s disposal.

Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have started the season in good form, and Aaron Lennon was added to the group last week.

Dyche said, on the extra competition in that area - where Burnley have four senior options for the first time since Project Restart, when Lennon left the club: “”Absolutely. The idea of signing players and very good players is exactly that – the demand and what are you going to do?

”React or not react? Keep your shirt or not keep your shirt?

”These are the things about a professional career, and it is lining up a message that we are wanting to move forward and we are trying to continue to put pressure on the players to work and improve, and I think signing Cornet is a good chance to show that, and hopefully he can hit the ground running.”

The last significant signing from overseas was Steven Defour from Anderlecht in 2016, who, despite his experience and quality, took time to adapt to Premier League football.

And Dyche will be patient with Cornet: "The first thing he's going to bring is the chance to settle in, get used to the area, living here and what the club has to offer, and the team.

"We'll hopefully help him transition well, and look forward to giving him the freedom to come and play with us.

“I think that I look at all the players as a chance to come in and develop into what we do.

“Excitement doesn’t make it work, hard work makes it work, so I more look at are they winning, are they ready – and I think he is – so I am looking forward to him coming in and enjoying his football.”

As regards where he will be utilised, Dyche added: “We will see that when he gets here and gets used to what we do, and first of all we will fitness test him and see where he is at with that, and see how ready he is on a positional level, and then we will look at the varying positions he can play and work out the best position we think he can be effective in for us.

”First thing’s first, he has got to get in the team.”

Dyche is yet to meet the player, with chairman Alan Pace playing a key role in securing the transfer, and, asked if he had spoken to him, Dyche said: “Not yet. There was a lot going on and like a lot of transfers they are tricky. The owner has been out and spoken to him, and I know he is excited for the challenge and I will be speaking to him in due course.”

And Dyche hinted there is the possibility of further arrivals before the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday: "We'll see, the ownership worked very hard on Cornet, so we'll see, there are a couple of maybes, but they are maybes at this stage.”

All told, it is already Burnley’s biggest transfer window spend, with Nathan Collins also joining from Stoke City earlier this summer, and Dyche is pleased with the business done: “We have balanced up pretty well.

”The continued viewpoint is to try and invest in the right players to take the club forward.

”Alan has made that clear to me that that is the intention and we think that Cornet is one of those players.