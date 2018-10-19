It’s business as usual at Nelson – boss Harrison

Andy Harrison insists it’s “business as usual” at Nelson, despite the departure of joint boss Steve Cunningham last week.

Cunningham stepped down from the hotseat at Little Wembley, but Harrison was instantly installed as number one in his own right.

After Saturday’s FA Vase tie at home to Ashington was postponed after heavy rain, the Blues went down to a 5-0 defeat in Tuesday night’s rearranged game.

But amid a series of cup games – Nelson are also in Macron Cup first round action at home to Hanley Town tomorrow – Harrison is focused on guiding Nelson away from a precarious position in the NWC First Division North table.

The Admirals sit 17th in the 20-team division, albeit with games in hand, and Harrison looked back on a busy week at the helm: “I’m disappointed Steve has gone, but completely understand why – he’s self-employed, he has a lot on and he also has to have an operation on his knee.

“He left on good terms, and it was pretty straight-forward that I took it on.

“It’s just business as usual.”

Asked whether he has enjoyed being the sole man in charge, he smiled: “I don’t know yet, to be honest! A 5-0 defeat isn’t the best start!

“But I’m resilient and will definitely turn it around.

“We need some consistency of selection, and more hard work, and I’m sure we will be okay.

“We have to be realistic – we are where we are, so we need to get to 38 points first, and then see where it takes us.

“We are thinking about next season already, and we will try and have a right good go, but this season is about making sure we are as far away from the bottom two as possible.

“We’ve not played a league game in three weeks, and everyone is picking up points in and around us.

“We have games in hand, and I’m confident we will be okay.”

Harrison has spoken to a couple of coaches with a view to coming in to help out, but his first concern is over injuries to key duo Kieran Demaine and Charlie Lloyd sustained on Tuesday night.

He said: “We picked up two injuries against Ashington, Kieran Demaine and Charlie Lloyd, and both looked pretty serious.

“They are two important players for us, and we’ll have to see how they are before the game with Hanley Town, and whether we have to look to bring anyone in.

“Hopefully they’re not long term.”

Nelson could, however, welcome back Nathan Webb, Nathan Gibson and Will Harris back to the squad, although Harrison admits he is pondering resting a number of players ahead of Monday’s game at bottom side Daisy Hill: “Daisy Hill is arguably our biggest game of the season to date, so Saturday may be an opportunity to rest players.”