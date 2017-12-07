While Burnley supporters dare to dream about Europe, full back Phil Bardsley is simply focussed on pushing the Clarets as high as possible.

The former Manchester United defender is no stranger to featuring on the continent, having played three times in the Champions League for the Red Devils and twice in the UEFA Cup during a loan spell with Rangers.

With Sean Dyche’s side edged out of the Premier League top six by Spurs on goal difference, the 32-year-old said: “It’s for the fans to dream.

“They pay a lot of money to travel up and down the country week in and week out and they deserve to have a sniff.

“Let’s not get carried away too early, there’s still a long way to go, the Christmas period is vital with a lot of games, if we keep performing like we have been, we’ll pick up more points.

“We’ve got some winnable games coming up.

“It’s credit to the club, it’s what we’ve worked hard for, and we strive every day to improve and everyone can see that we’re doing that.

“We’ve got to keep winning games and keep improving.

“The manager has drilled it into the lads over the last four of five years what he wants.”

He added: “You can see the club is growing, players are improving and everyone wants to get the club as high as possible.

“Had you said two years ago Leicester would win the Premier League, everyone would have laughed.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win the league but we’re trying to improve and go as far we can.

“We’ve got a good team unit and a good work ethic and that takes you a long way in this league.

“Teams go away from the hard work side of the game and focus on just playing football.

“There’s more to the game than just passing the ball around, you have to be organised, you have to have a good team spirit and good people in the team.

“We’re growing as a team and we keep improving.

“If we keep getting results like this we’ll keep climbing the table.“With the dressing room we’ve got, the lads want to improve and get better, you can see it with performances, they’re through the roof at the minute and that’s why it’s tough for players to get in the team,” he said.

“When you do get in the team it’s important you take your chance to stay there.

“Players get injured and it’s up the rest of the players to step in and take their chance. It’s up to me to stay in the team and keep working and progressing as this group want to do.

“If you don’t take your chance you’re not playing, it’s as simple as that. You’ve got to go in and play well and stake your claim and I tried to do that and hopefully I’ll get another go.”