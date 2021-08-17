Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton feature in Manchester United's behind-closed-doors friendly win over Burnley
Jadon Sancho has made his first start for Manchester United in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley.
The 21-year-old, who signed from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer, was given the nod by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his cameo against Leeds United on Saturday.
However, ex-Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane wasn't involved in the fixture at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Frenchman's move was officially confirmed ahead of United's 5-1 mauling of Marcelo Bielsa's men in the Premier League opener.
Former Clarets captain Tom Heaton was also given the nod at the Theatre of Dreams in a side that included Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.