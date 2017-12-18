James Tarkowski could be facing retrospective suspension

Clarets centre back James Tarkowski could be facing a three-match retrospective ban.

Cameras picked up the Burnley ever-present catching Brighton striker Glenn Murray with an elbow to the ribs in the first half of the goalless draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Moments earlier, referee Chris Kavanagh had given a soft penalty against Tarkowski after a tangle of legs with Murray, who then blasted over from the spot.

But it appeared as though Kavanagh missed the later off the ball incident – which was picked up on by Match of the Day and Sky Sports.

Neither Clarets boss Sean Dyche nor Brighton boss Chros Hughton was asked about the incident by the written media, many of whom were unaware of it.

But Hughton told Sky: “There was a good old-fashioned challenge between Murray and Tarkowski - which we all want to see - but it should have led to a penalty. At the time I thought it was, but you’re never sure.

“There’s that balance between whether it’s impeding and a penalty, or if it’s strong centre-half play. But seeing it again it’s a swing from his elbow into his ribs, which is most definitely a penalty, and then of course he has a decision to make on whether it’s a red or yellow card.”

Should Tarkowski be charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, he could land a three-game suspension, which would rule him out of games against Spurs, Manchester United and Huddersfield.

The initial penalty is the third Tarkowski has conceded this season, after giving away spot kicks against Leeds and Arsenal, but Dyche said: “You can’t watch being unlucky. I think he’s going to defend the moment, I don’t think it’s a silly challenge, he’s going to defend and get the ball. Murray loses it, it gets away from him, and he goes to get round him, then his leg comes out between his legs, so it happens.”