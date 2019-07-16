Jay Rod up and running

New signings Jay Rodriguez and Erik Pieters were both on target in behind-closed-doors friendlies today.

Rodriguez netted twice against Accrington Stanley, with fellow striker Chris Wood claiming a hat-trick.

And Pieters was also on target.

Burnley beat Stanley 8-0, while going down 3-3 to Tranmere Rovers, as Matej Vydra scored twice.

The Clarets scored six first half goals against Stanley, with Rodriguez netting inside two minutes, getting up to head in Ashley Westwood’s corner.

Wood then collected Westwood’s ball over the top before finishing well, before Dwight McNeil rifled in a third.

Rodriguez slammed in his second, finding the top corner, and Wood completed a first half treble as he scored from another Westwood assist, before making it 6-0.

The Burnley side that started against Tranmere then swapped to face Stanley, and vice versa.

Jimmy Dunne – who helped Stanley win League 2 while on loan last year - volleyed in from Vydra’s ball to make it 7-0, and Pieters then lashed in from 20 yards.

Against Tranmere, Vydra also scored after only two minutes, finishing from Dunne’s precise pass.

And midway through the half, Vydra finished after good work from Aaron Lennon and Jeff Hendrick.

Burnley: (v Accrington, first half) Legzdins, Koiki, Long, Mee, Lowton, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Jones, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood; Second half: Pope, Dunne, Tarkowski, Gibson, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Benson, Brady, Hendrick, Vydra.

Burnley (v Tranmere, first half) Hart, Dunne, Tarkowski, Gibson, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Benson, Brady, Hendrick, Vydra; Second half: Heaton, Koiki, Long, Mee, Lowton, McNeil, Westwood, Jones (N’Guessan 65), Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Wood.