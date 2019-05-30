Lady Claret Leah lands player of the year title

Burnley FC Women’s success continues as Leah Embley has been crowned Player of the Season across tier four of the women’s game at The Women’s Football Awards.

Hosted by BBC Sports presenters Dan Walker and Alex Scott, the ceremony held at St George’s Park is a pinnacle event in women’s football.

England’s women’s manager Phil Neville and the national side were in attendance, as they prepare for the summer’s World Cup in France.

Leah was presented with the award by England International Jill Scott, winning player of the season across all of the FA Women’s National League Division Ones, where 48 teams compete in four regional areas, North, Midlands, South East and South West.

Leah said: “I am really proud and happy to of won the award as it has been a really good season for myself and winning the league was amazing.

“However, having the opportunity to go to St George’s Park with all the England women’s squad in attendance and pick up an individual award was extra special.

“The ceremony was a massive event for women’s football and I felt honoured to be able to get up on stage in front of so many already successful female footballers who I look up to and hope to be as successful as one day!”

The award tops off a fantastic season for Leah and the Clarets Women as they celebrate a second-successive promotion as winners of the FA Women’s National League North.