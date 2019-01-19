Lady Clarets hoping to cause a cup upset in the derby

Burnley FC Women welcome Blackburn Rovers Ladies FC to Padiham’s Ruby Civil Arena at the Arbories on Sunday, for the semi-final of the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup, kick-off 2pm.

The tie is a fantastic opportunity for the Clarets Women to play Blackburn Rovers, a side who currently sit top of the FA Women’s National League North, a league in the third-tier in the women’s football pyramid in England.

They are also the most successful team in the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup competition, having lifted the cup for the 12th time in the 2017/18 season.

Burnley FC Women has been on an upward curve since its operations transferred to Burnley FC in the Community in 2017.

During the 2017/18 season, they enjoyed their most successful campaign on record, with an historic SSE Women’s FA Cup run, which saw them reach the third round proper for the first time in their history.

The team also won promotion, and are currently eight-points clear at the top of the FA Women’s National League Division 1 North, one division below their East Lancashire rivals.

Please note, an increased crowd is expected on the day, so arrive early to ensure entry into the ground.

Entrance is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s, cash turnstiles only on the day.

l With February half term on the horizon, book your space at BFCitC’s fantastic Soccer Schools!

Taking place from Monday, February 18 to Friday, 22nd, sponsored by PDC-Sports.com, these courses provide the best value for parents and give youngsters (aged 5-12) an exceptional standard of fun-based football activities and a great platform to improve all aspects of their game.

Courses are at: Elite Training Centre (ETC), Turf Moor, Burnley – £50 for a full week; Nelson and Colne College, Nelson – £40 for a full week or £10 per single day; Fearns Community Sports College, Rossendale – £40 for a full week or £10 per single day; 3Gi Soccer, Halifax – £40 for a full week or £10 per single day.

Every course participant will receive: A certificate for completing the course, a chance to receive a Burnley FC in the Community medal, coaching in a two-year age band, and the chance of a visit from a Burnley first team player!

For more information please contact Sport Development Manager, Sam Howell on s.howell@burnleyfc.com or calling 01282 704716.