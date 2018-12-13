Lancashire close in on title defence

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School’s Cara Milne Redhead has helped defending champions Lancashire Under 16s reach the quarter finals of the English Schools FA National Cup.

Skipper Chloe Broughton’s absence, having been ruled out through injury ahead of kick off, it was left to the Manchester United player to wear the captain’s armband for the tie against Cheshire at Fleetwood’s Poolfoot Farm.

With a strong wind behind them in the first half, the Red Rose county peppered their opponent’s goal and went in at half time with a 6-0 lead.

Milne Redhead had already hit the post before she opened the scoring with a dipping 30 -yard pile driver.

Tiggi Gent, who attends Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College in Burnley, scored twice while Aimee Hodgson, Emily Slater and a brace for Tahnee Lucas completed the scoring for Lancashire.

At 7-0 down Cheshire took advantage of the strong wind in the second half to grab two late consolation goals to make the final score 7-2.

Lancashire had claimed a dramatic first-round victory against Cleveland to keep their defence on course.

They twice came from behind to win 6-2 after a flurry of late goals finally saw off their stubborn opponents.

Elsewhere, Lancashire U14s are also in the last eight of the English Schools FA National Cup after beating Northumberland 8-0 on Saturday.

Squad: Ellie Etheridge, Imogen Maguire, Isabelle Brand, JessicaEastwood, Jessica Hodge, Chloe Broughton, Emily Slater, Menna Shirras, Lauren Wood, Cara Milne Redhead, Rebecca Beresford, Aimee Hodgson, Lauren Tunstall, Grace Mills, Olivia Black, Daisy Mason, Tigi Gent, Alyssa Aherne.