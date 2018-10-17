Late cup heartbreak for Burnley FC Women

Burnley FC Women suffered heartbreak when a disputed penalty in added time saw them bow out of the FA Women’s National League Cup to Huddersfield Town Ladies on Sunday.

The Clarets came within minutes of taking their Northern Premier Division opposition to extra time, however were undone in the dying moments.

The first real chance fell to the Clarets, when winger Leah Embley had a shot saved at the near post.

This sparked the home team into life, and in the following 10 minutes they were denied twice from range by goalkeeper Lauren Bracewell and had a shot hit the bar.

The pressure continued to pile on, and the hosts had a chance around the half hour mark as good build up play got them into the area, only for the attempted chip to be caught at full stretch by Bracewell.

Into the final five minutes of the half, the Clarets had another chance when the ball was set back to Sarah Greenhalgh on the edge of the area, but she fired over the bar.

The home side had another couple of chances that they were unable to make count, before Greenhalgh shot wide after the referee played advantage.

The second half started with the home team again piling on pressure – they had a shot deflected wide and Bracewell was forced into another good save from close range.

The Clarets counter attacked and had another chance go wide before the hosts were denied by the crossbar for a second time.

The game settled down for a period, then with just over a quarter of an hour remaining, the home team thought they had the lead, as Bracewell spilled a close-range header, before attempting to gather the rebound, but the referee judged that the ball had been kicked out of the keeper’s hands and disallowed the goal.

With 10 minutes remaining, a quick Clarets break up field resulted in Greenhalgh again having a shot go over, and then another chance was well saved.

But, with five minutes of added on time played, disaster struck for the Clarets.

A loose back pass was seized on by a Huddersfield forward, who went down under the challenge of Bracewell.

The referee awarded a penalty, despite strong protests, and the spot kick was calmly slotted home.

The Burnley FC Women Reserve team were beaten 4-2 by Fylde Ladies Reserves at Nelson and Colne College.

Hannah Scott scored both goals in a second half fightback.

On Sunday Burnley FC Women’s first Team play Wythenshawe Amateurs LFC at The Hollyhedge Community Stadium in the second round of the Lancashire Challenge Trophy.