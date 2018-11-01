Lennon returns to Burnley squad, but Dyche to make late check on Cork

Aaron Lennon will come back into the Burnley squad for the trip to West Ham.

The former England winger missed the 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on Sunday after illness, but has recovered to return to the fold.

However, ever-present Jack Cork is a doubt after rolling his ankle against the Blues, and Ben Gibson has suffered a complication after returning from a hernia operation.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “Long terms, with Wardy and Popey, they’re both going along nicely, Popey is doing really well, not as in training with us yet, but handling, on the grass, moving forwards towards the moment when you start goalkeeping in earnest - diving, landing etc.

“Other than that, we’re pretty good, there’s been a little bit of sickness knocking around, Aaron Lennon is well again now, but a couple of the other lads have had a bit of that, only the 24-hour type.

“Azza was quite poorly for a couple of days, but the other lads have had 24-hour things so I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine.

“Ben (Gibson) won’t figure I think, still having a few problems and will probably go and see a specialist to make sure on that.

“Corky we’re hopeful on, we’ll find out more on Friday, he’s had a couple of down days to let it settle.”