Liam Blades’ late thunderbolt fires Nelson to victory after see-saw game

Nelson boss Andy Harrison admitted it’s “safe to say I’ve never celebrated a goal like it before” after Liam Blades’ late stunner saw off Bacup Borough on Wednesday night at the West View Stadium.

Matthew Bryan put Bacup ahead towards the end of a cagey first half with a fine free kick, but two goals from Jack Coop after the break put Nelson in front and in command.

However, Joshua Walne looked to have earned the hosts a point with an 85th-minute equaliser, only for Blades to find the top corner with a sensational strike at the death.

That came on the back of a 4-1 defeat at leaders Lower Breck on Saturday, after Alex Grice had given the Admirals the lead, and Harrrison said: “I just asked the lads to respond from the defeat on Saturday. We had a really good training session Tuesday and prepared well on the training pitch, which is probably something we haven’t done for three weeks with the games we’ve had.

“I thought Bacup edged the first half, and deservedly went in ahead.

“I just challenged the lads to come out second half with a bit of heart and fight, and within 20 minutes we were 2-1 up and in control.

“They were still dangerous on the counter but we were keen to kill the game off.

“They equalised with a bit of sloppy defending from us, and when that goes in, most would think that’s that.

“And a point would have been fair for both sides really.

“But we didn’t give up, and Liam Blades struck an unreal strike worthy of winning any game that hit the top corner like a rocket.

“Safe to say I’ve never celebrated a goal like it before!

“Hopefully it’s a kick start now and we can follow it up with a home win on Saturday against Shelley.”