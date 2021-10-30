LIVE: Burnley v Brentford
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has described Sean Dyche's nine-year reign at Turf Moor as "remarkable".
The Bees' Danish head coach will be in the opposite dugout as the Burnley boss celebrates his anniversary at the club.
The 48-year-old shared his admiration for the Premier League's longest-serving manager in his pre-match press conference.
Frank believes Dyche deserved the Manager of the Year accolade in 2017-18 when the Clarets closed the campaign in seventh — the first of two top 10 finishes.
"Sean is a manager that I admire a lot," he said. "I have heard a few podcasts with him where he talks about the basics and culture.
"He does everything fantastically with Burnley. They have finished 17th, 10th, 15th, 7th, and 16th the last five seasons.
"He’s had two top ten finishes with a club which, alongside the three promoted sides, always has a bottom five budget.
"It is nothing less than remarkable. I don’t understand how he wasn’t Manager of the Year when they came 7th.
"It is going to be difficult, we know that, but it doesn’t matter whether we play Leicester City, Chelsea, or Burnley, we go there with one aim which is to do our best and try to win."
The visitors, who reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup in midweek, are unbeaten on the road so far this season.
Draws away at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa were followed by victories against Wolves and West Ham, which preceded their triumph over Stoke City.
They've scored twice in their last three games on their travels in all competitions, but Frank is aware that his players face a different test altogether on this occasion, despite Burnley's struggles on their own patch.
The Clarets, without a win this term, haven't won at home in the league since January, when overturning a deficit to beat Villa 3-2.
"I praised Burnley and Sean Dyche because it’s not only about the fantastic culture Sean and his coaching staff have created; they also have a very defined style of play," said Frank.
"Everyone in that team knows what they need to do to try and win the game. They are very competitive off the ball, pressing very high and very aggressive.
"They are very aggressive with second balls and duels and are very difficult to play against. On the ball they are direct, not only with the long ball but with crosses.
"They have such good quality with crosses and have many players arriving in the box. Those are two areas we need to be good at defending.
"They produce the most crosses in the league, but we were used to that in the Sky Bet Championship last year. We will be ready for it."
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 11:11
- Sean Dyche celebrates his nine-year anniversary as Burnley boss
- The Clarets’ chief has won 36% of his 403 games in charge at Turf Moor
- The 50-year-old has overseen 145 wins and 110 draws in all competitions
- This is the first meeting between the two sides in the top flight
- Burnley have won their past four games against Brentford in all competitions
- The Bees have won just one of their last 12 away matches against Burnley — a 2-1 victory in December 1996
- Burnley’s current run of 14 home league matches without a win is a club record
- Sean Dyche's side have opened the scoring in five Premier League games this season but have failed to win any of them
- They are without a win in their past six home league encounters against newly-promoted teams
