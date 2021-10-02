LIVE: Burnley v Norwich City

Chris Wood of Burnley scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley FC at Carrow Road on July 18, 2020 in Norwich, England.

The Burnley boss will bring up 400 games in charge of the Clarets when the Canaries come to town for Saturday's Premier League encounter.

Dyche, 50, is the top flight's longest-serving manager — having been in the post for almost three years longer than Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp — and he has embarked on the third-longest stint across the Football League.

German coach Farke, who hit 200 games for the Canaries in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates last month, marvelled at the milestone, given he has a full appreciation and understanding of the challenges involved in modern management.

“To be there in today’s football with 400 games at one club in a business where there's always pressure and there are always questions asked, and the sun was not always shining above Burnley, is great,” he said. “Congratulations to him on that achievement. I'm full of respect for what he has done.

"Perhaps not a self funding club like us, so it's a bit easier, but still an amazing, unbelievable effort and a challenge for a club like Burnley to show this consistency to play on this level."

He added: "I think they also went down and he brought them back up, so to show this mentality says also a lot about his character and his leadership. He is not a flag in the wind, he sticks to his beliefs with the team. I like their fighting spirit on the pitch.