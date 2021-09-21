LIVE: Burnley v Rochdale
Burnley take on Rochdale in a competitive fixture for the first time in nearly 28 years.
The Clarets ran out 4-1 winners in the FA Cup on that occasion under manager Jimmy Mullen as David Eyres netted a hat-trick at Turf Moor.
The two sides enter this Carabao Cup tie in contrasting form, albeit at opposite ends of the spectrum.
A total of 56 clubs separate the two clubs in the hierarchy, with Sean Dyche's side in a troubled position in the Premier League while the visitors are pushing for a play-off spot in League Two.
Burnley are without a win in 14-games in all competitions on their own patch, a run that stretches over eight months, while Rochdale are unbeaten in seven games across the board.
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 16:59
- Burnley and Rochdale haven’t met in a competitive fixture since December 1993
- David Eyres scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Turf Moor in the FA Cup on that occasion
- The Clarets beat Rochdale on the final day of the 1991-92 season when they had been crowned Fourth Division champions
- This will be the 21st competitive meeting between the two sides
- Burnley have won nine of those, Rochdale eight, with the clubs drawing three times
- Burnley won the first ever meeting between the two sides by a solitary goal back in September 1985
- The Clarets are on a 14-game stretch without a win at Turf Moor in all competitions
- They haven’t scored more than once in a game since victory over Aston Villa eight months ago
- The visitors are unbeaten in seven games across the board
- Rochdale are currently eighth in League Two with 12 points from eight games
Things can only get better...
Can the Clarets start to turn it around in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie?
What a wonderful gesture!
“We’re delighted that we are able to highlight such a valuable cause through the front of shirt and would like to thank Spreadex for making this possible.”
Burnley will wear Alzheimer's Society sponsorship for World Alzheimer's Day during Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale
Burnley FC’s principal front of shirt partner Spreadex is donating its front-of-shirt branding to the Alzheimer’s Society, in support of the club's work with the charity, for the Clarets’ Carabao Cup fixture against Rochdale tomorrow [Tuesday].
Erik Pieters determined to get more minutes on the pitch
“I am not happy. Simple. I want to play!”
Burnley's Erik Pieters 'not happy' with situation at Turf Moor
Erik Pieters has voiced his displeasure regarding a lack of game time for Burnley this season.
How will Burnley line-up at home to Rochdale?
Will we get a second glimpse of summer signing Maxwel Cornet?
"There is patience needed" - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet ahead of Rochdale cup clash
Sean Dyche was pleased with Maxwel Cornet's cameo role on his Burnley bow as a substitute against Arsenal.
Premier League football is clearly the priority
But will the Clarets avoid another cup upset when Rochdale come to Turf Moor?
"I know which one I'd take, and that's staying in the Premier League and getting beat by Lincoln, rather than beating Lincoln and getting relegated out of the Premier League, trust me."
Clarets boss Sean Dyche has enjoyed real highs in nigh-on nine years at the helm at Turf Moor.
Can the Clarets get a much-needed win at Turf Moor?
“Maybe the cup game can be the turnaround and we can take it from there.”
Burnley defender Erik Pieters hoping the Clarets' Carabao Cup tie can be the catalyst for change
Erik Pieters is hoping that Burnley's Carabao Cup tie at home to Rochdale will be the catalyst that turns their season around.