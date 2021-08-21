LIVE: Liverpool v Burnley
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave Burnley a backhanded compliment ahead of Saturday's early kick-off at Anfield.
Honours are even when it comes to the last four meetings between the two teams in Merseyside with each collecting five points.
The visitors came out on top last time out when Ashley Barnes's late spot kick settled matters against the defending champions.
And in the process the Clarets shattered the Reds' impressive 68-game unbeaten Premier League record on home soil.
Klopp knows that the visitors will make life hard for his side once again and suggested that they're an 'annoying' opponent to face.
"We will try now to have the best home game in front of fans for 520-something days. We want to enjoy that and that is only possible when you play positively.
"There are no guarantees, especially not against Burnley," said the German coach.
"They can make life really uncomfortable, they defend well, have really good footballers in the team.
"Sean is doing a brilliant job there. He sets them up, to be not only annoying, but they can be annoying as well.
They are good at set pieces, have a clear way of playing and that is what we prepare for, not for any type of revenge."
- The Clarets are unbeaten in three of their last four visits to Anfield
- Ashley Barnes scored the winner last season to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run
- Sean Dyche’s side have opened the scoring in four of their past five league matches at Anfield
- Burnley could win consecutive league away games against Liverpool for the first time since 1897
- The Reds have won their last eight opening Premier League home matches
- Burnley could lose five consecutive Premier League games for the first time
- The Clarets can set a Premier League record for the most consecutive matches without receiving a red card
