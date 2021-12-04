LIVE: Newcastle United v Burnley

Dwight McNeil of Burnley inspects the pitch with team mates prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The Burnley pair were suspended for the goalless draw versus Wolves at Molineux midweek after picking up five yellow cards throughout the campaign.

Nathan Collins also retains his place in the starting line-up due to injury to Ben Mee, which sees Tarkowski deputise as captain.

The hosts, now managed by former Burnley boss Eddie Howe, are in search of their first Premier League win of the season.