LIVE: Wolves v Burnley
Sean Dyche's success and longevity at Burnley has captured the attention of Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Bruno Lage.
The Portuguese coach was Carlos Carvalhal's assistant at Sheffield Wednesday when the pair were first acquainted in 2015.
David Jones, who would go on to play for the Owls, scored the opener in a 3-1 win at Turf Moor in the Championship.
Matthew Taylor restored the home side's lead after Atdhe Nuhiu had equalised and Andre Gray netted late on.
“We’re going to play against an experienced coach," Lage said. "The first time I played against him was 2015 when I was assistant at Sheffield Wednesday, and after six or seven years, the manager is the same.
“Every time he’s doing well. He’s doing well in the Premier League, he did a fantastic season in the Championship in 2015.
“Also, I’ve worked with some player who’ve worked with him. I remember one, my player at Sheffield Wednesday, David Jones, so I know very well the way they play, the way they work, and it will be very hard.”
The former Benfica boss is also wary of the threat the Clarets pose having scored nine times in their last four Premier League games.
Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has been responsible for four of those while striker Chris Wood has also added to his tally a couple of times.
Lage said: “They have their own style, but they have a lot of experience in English football, but also when you look at the squad, the quality they have, especially the strikers.
“You have Wood, Barnes, Vydra, Rodriguez and Cornet. Five strikers in the squad like this. Usually they play with two, but they have different kinds of players with different profiles. They have big solutions.
“When we play against Burnley, they are top players. That’s why every time we need to prepare ourselves in the best way because every time we are playing against top players and experienced coaches, like Burnley have.”
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 19:36
- Burnley claimed a Premier League double over Wolves last season
- The Clarets’ 4-0 win at Molineux last term matched the club’s biggest win in the PL
- Wolves' solitary win in the past 10 league meetings was by 1-0 at home in September 2018
- Burnley are unbeaten in four league games and have only lost once in seven, though their only victory came against Brentford
- Chris Wood has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in last season's 4-0 away win
Burnley equalled their biggest Premier League win on their last visit to Molineux.
