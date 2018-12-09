Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's jibes won't affect the way the Clarets play, says Burnley captain Ben Mee

Ben Mee says the Clarets won't change the way they play for anyone - regardless of any feathers they may ruffle along the way.



Jurgen Klopp and Burnley boss Sean Dyche were embroiled in a heated exchange following Liverpool's victory at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening, with the German accusing the home side of being overly physical.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

The former Borussia Dortmund coach, who took the Reds all the way to the Champions League final last season, absolved Mee of any fault for the leg fracture that will keep England international Joe Gomez sidelined for around six weeks.

However, he accused the Clarets of being too forceful at times, suggesting that a certain type of sliding challenge had no place in the game.

Mee, on the other hand, disagrees whole-heartedly. Burnley are in a battle for their lives and the centre back declared that they'll continue to fight on the field in a firm but fair manner.

“We don’t really listen to it, I don’t anyway," he said. "A lot of people have said this this week and there was nothing wrong with any of the tackles - maybe one.

“But you can’t take tackles out of the game, that’s part of the game.

“I’ve seen Liverpool make tackles and get the crowd up and things like that. For me, you can play fair, but you can also play hard.

“I don’t think there was anything wrong with my tackle personally. It was unfortunate what happened. Nobody wants to see players getting injured ever, but I think you play hard, you play fair.

“We’re at the bottom of the table and we need to get out of it, so we’re obviously going to work our socks off to win games.”

A first win in nine games in the Premier League lifted Dyche's men out of the bottom three but there's still everything to play for.

With 16 games down, and away games against Spurs and Arsenal next up, the Clarets remain just a couple of points outside the relegation zone.

It's for that reason, confirmed Mee, that the Clarets will continue playing to their strengths.

“The tackle was clean," he said. "It was unfortunate and I send my best wishes to him. I think the team, we’re in a fight and we need to get back to doing what we do.

“Tackles are part of the game, that’s how we play and we’re not going to change for someone saying we shouldn’t tackle. I don’t see the problem.

“We’re not good enough to let people play around us, we need to get about people. We’re in a fight and we want to get out of it.

“To be fair, I didn’t hear much of what was said. I knew it wasn’t a bad tackle and anyone who knows football knows it wasn’t a bad tackle.

"It didn’t really affect me too much. The only thing that affected me was that he was hurt himself and you don’t want to see anyone get hurt.

“I send my best wishes to him. Anyone who knows football knows it wasn’t a malicious tackle. Sometimes things happen in sport, unfortunate things. I hope he recovers soon and has a quick recovery.”