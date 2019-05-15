Lowton disappointed not to end season on a high

Matt Lowton ended the season on a personal high, playing the last six games, and signing off with the sponsors’ man of the match award against Arsenal.

But the 29-year-old was disappointed not to pick up a result against the Gunners, even though the Clarets had little to play for, after securing Premier League survival with three games to spare.

Burnley went down 3-1 against Arsenal at Turf Moor on Sunday, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice to earn a share of the Cadbury Golden Boot award with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with 22 league goals.

Eddie Nketiah forced in a late third off Tom Heaton after Ashley Barnes had halved the deficit with his 12th league goal of the campaign – more than any other Claret has managed in a single Premier League season previously.

Lowton had to be patient over the second half of the season, as Phil Bardsley came in to play 13-successive league games before suffering a gashed leg in training, and he said: “I think we were unfortunate not to get something against Arsenal.

“We started brightly and got in behind a few times and hit the post, and I had a great chance myself – I probably should do better looking back but I haven’t scored for three years and that’s probably why I haven’t!

“Unfortunately we didn’t take them and they did, and that’s been our downfall.

“We wanted to finish well, we didn’t just want to go out on the last game of the season, we wanted to play well.

“That’s the way we work and the way the manager works. Every detail, every day, every hour he’s right on it.

“We didn’t want it to be just another end of season game and I thought we gave a great account of ourselves.

“It was nice to get man of the match but the result puts a bit of a downer on it.”