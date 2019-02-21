Macron Cup misery for both Barnoldswick Town and Nelson FC

Both Barnoldswick Town and Nelson crashed out of the Macron Cup at the quarter-final stage at the weekend.

Matt Barnes’s men also missed out on a place in the West Riding County Cup final midweek when going down to a last minute goal away at Guiseley in the final four.

They had travelled to the St Luke’s Barton Stadium on Friday evening where they were looking to beat 1874 Northwich for a second time this season.

Town had beaten their opponents 3-2 in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division on that occasion but the scoreline was reversed in Cheshire.

Captain James Crorken had levelled things up in the 19th minute after Taylor Kennerley had given the hosts the lead.

Jack Irlam and Scott McGowan, however, gave the home side a two-goal cushion at the interval.

Teal Amos reduced the arrears with just seven minutes remaining but the visitors couldn’t force extra-time.

Town got off to the worst possible start in Tuesday night’s semi-final at Nethermoor Park.

Will Thornton, Scott Smith and Paul Clayton scored inside the first 15 minutes for Guiseley to give them a commanding lead.

Town, though, mounted a comeback once Shaun Airey netted in the 70th minute.

Crorken scored his second goal in as many matches with just over 10 minutes remaining to give the away side hope before Zack Dale looked to have prevented Town’s exit from the competition three minutes later.

But in time added on Clayton inflicted misery on the away side when making it 4-3 and securing Guiseley’s passage in to the final.

Elsewhere, the Admirals lost 3-1 against Avro at the Vestacare Stadium.

Gareth Hill set up a grandstand finish to the tie when pulling a goal back with 20 minutes to go after Jake Pollard and Joe Bevan had given the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break.

But Louis Potts sealed the Blues’ fate in the 78th minute when completing the scoring.

l Morrison Cup holders Barnoldswick Town (EL) beat Barnoldswick Barons 3-1 in the derby at the Silentnight Stadium.

James Hughes converted James Butler’s cross to give Town the lead only for Barons to equalise just before the half-hour.

Bailey Coates restored the lead four minutes later before a couple of outstanding saves from Adam Wormwell preserved that advantage.

Jordan Slade settled the tie in the 75th minute from Sam Parry’s incisive pass.