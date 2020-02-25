Man of the moment Matej Vydra praises Burnley fans for sticking by him

Man of the moment Matej Vydra has aired his gratitude for the support he's received from Burnley fans during his time at Turf Moor.

The Czech forward has had to be extremely patient since switching from Derby County in an £11m deal just over a year-and-a-half ago.

Prior to the 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, the 27-year-old had made just three starts in the Premier League.

Vydra, who netted on his debut for the club in the Europa League play-off against Olympiacos, scored his first goal in 511 days with the winner against Southampton at St Mary's.

And, after so long in the shadows, he's pleased that the supporters have stuck by him. “Before the game I was the last name announced in our team and, of course, I heard the crowd and it was very good from them,” said Vydra.

“As I said last week, I couldn't be more grateful because I have been here for one-and-a-half years and they are still behind me.

“I’ve felt very good support from the fans and I couldn't be more grateful. I’ve not played so many games for Burnley but they still support me and I’m very happy for that.”

Vydra's persistence again paid off against Eddie Howe's side as he cut inside Simon Francis from Dwight McNeil's pass before lifting the ball over Aaron Ramsdale to open the scoring.

That sent the Clarets on their way to a fourth win in five games in the top flight, which has all-but secured their place in the division for a fifth successive season.

“I’m just happy because I can help with the goals,” said Vydra – whose last league goal at Turf Moor had also come against the Cherries in September, 2018.

“The strikers count about the goals and assists and I have to have good stats to be involved in the team. I scored and we won so I could not be more happy.

“It’s a very good run for us. We have to stay focused step by step. No-one wants to drop their performance so we have to push each other for a better performance in the next game and the next game after that.

“We will see where we can finish and you never know what can happen.”