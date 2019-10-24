Managerless Barnoldswick Town are beaten in league and cup

Managerless Barnoldswick Town suffered two defeats over the week.

On Saturday, they exited the Macron Cup at the first round stage, losing 3-1 at Northwich Victoria, with Saul Henderson netting a brace.

And on Tuesday night, a terrific league clash went the way of hosts Irlam by the odd goal in five, thanks to a last-minute winner.

At the weekend, Steve Wilkes’s side went ahead through Henderson on 17 minutes, and the hosts doubled their advantage just after the half hour through Jamie Reed, following a slip from keeper Ryan Livesey.

Town had looked like getting back into the game before that blow, but despite a good start to the second half, the Trickies deservedly increased their lead five minutes from time through Henderson, with Ric Seear netting a late consolation.

Moving in to midweek, and Irlam got off to a flying start as Liam Pollit opened the scoring with a free header from a cross after five minutes.

But Town levelled midway through the half as Seear nodded in after brilliant work from Alex Ralph.

Seear had a penalty saved as Town looked to take the lead, and it cost them just before the break as a clearance ricocheted kindly to allow Connor Martin a free run into the box, and he finished well.

Town got back in it seven minutes after the restart with a screamer from Joe Noblet, but after a red card for either side – with Seear dismissed for Barnoldswick – Jordan Icely netted a last-gasp winner.

Town are at home to Winsford tomorrow, kick-off 3 p.m.

Elsewhere, Barnoldswick Town (EL) entertained one of the favourites to win this year’s Craven Cup competition as Settle United visited The Silentnight Stadium.

The tie started at a frantic pace as the visitors were awarded a penalty after just three minutes. Skipper Thomas Strickland duly converted it to give his side an early lead.

Town struck back almost immediately when Jonny Davies found Nathan Taylforth with a perfect pass and he obliged with an expert finish.

The early drama was still not complete and Settle regained the lead in the ninth minute when Strickland found the net, beating goalkeeper Adam Wormwell from close range.

The game settled down after this frenetic opening and Town did not threaten again until 28 minutes when good work by Oliver Venn created an opening for man of the match Joe Brown, who rolled the ball in to the net to bring his team back on level terms again.

The 2-2 half-time scoreline was an accurate reflection of the game and it was difficult at this point to predict who the victor would be.

However, the hosts dominated the final half-hour and there was no way back for Settle when Daniel Paton converted from Venn’s pass in the 70th minute.

Paton then turned provider five minutes later as Brown got the final touch to his dangerous cross to make it 4-2 to Town at full-time.