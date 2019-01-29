Man United scored two late goals to deny the Clarets a famous win

Manchester United 2, Burnley 2 – Dan Black's player ratings

Burnley battled bravely but were denied all three points after a conceding two late goals on a cold night in Manchester.

Here's our very own Dan Black with his player ratings.

Made a number of key saves, keeping out Rashford, Lukaku and Pogba, and deserved better when keeping out Sanchez's header as Lindelof netted the rebound 8/10

1. 1. Tom Heaton

Showed a burning desire to succeed on his return to Old Trafford, giving very little away, and made a determined interception to deny Mata 7/10

2. 26. Phil Bardsley

The pressure on the Clarets left back was unrelenting, with wave after wave of United attacks coming down that side, but he dealt with it admirably 7/10

3. 3. Charlie Taylor

A typically hardened performance from the Burnley centre back, alleviating the pressure on a number of occasions by getting his head or foot to the ball 8/10

4. 6. Ben Mee

