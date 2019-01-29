Manchester United 2, Burnley 2 – Dan Black's player ratings Burnley battled bravely but were denied all three points after a conceding two late goals on a cold night in Manchester. Here's our very own Dan Black with his player ratings. 1. 1. Tom Heaton Made a number of key saves, keeping out Rashford, Lukaku and Pogba, and deserved better when keeping out Sanchez's header as Lindelof netted the rebound 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. 26. Phil Bardsley Showed a burning desire to succeed on his return to Old Trafford, giving very little away, and made a determined interception to deny Mata 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. 3. Charlie Taylor The pressure on the Clarets left back was unrelenting, with wave after wave of United attacks coming down that side, but he dealt with it admirably 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. 6. Ben Mee A typically hardened performance from the Burnley centre back, alleviating the pressure on a number of occasions by getting his head or foot to the ball 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3