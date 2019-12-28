Manchester United nick it at Turf Moor - Dan Black's player ratings
Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford handed United the points against Burnley.
Boss Sean Dyche recalled Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Barnes to the side, but the Clarets fell to successive Premier League defeats following the Boxing Day defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. Here's how we rated the players' performances in the final game of 2019.
1. Nick Pope 6
Left exposed for United's opener, but had very little else to do otherwise. Beat away Rashford's free kick in the first half and denied Martial with his legs in the second, both saves you'd expect him to make.