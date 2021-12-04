Maxwel Cornet's injury a big blow for Burnley, says boss Sean Dyche

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley down injured during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The Ivory Coast International, who has five goals in eight Premier League starts, pulled up in the first half just before Newcastle United had got their noses in front.

The Clarets' leading scorer is believed to have sustained a thigh strain when attempting to play a pass to team-mate Chris Wood, and marched straight down the tunnel when replaced by Matej Vydra.

"He's a threat and he offers us something different in the way that he plays, with his movement patterns and he sees things slightly differently," said Dyche. "I thought he had looked sharp so he was a loss at that time.

"It came when he was trying to thread Woody through, they had started the game together very well, so that was a loss for us today. He offers us something different in that position, which he's growing in to.