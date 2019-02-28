McNeil in contention to start again for Burnley

Sean Dyche accepts he made the wrong call in starting Dwight McNeil at Newcastle. But

But the 19-year-old winger could again feature from the off against Crystal Palace.

McNeil has started the last 11 games, including two in the FA Cup, but was withdrawn at half-time at St James’ Park after a difficult 45 minutes.

Before the game, Dyche had insisted he was giving no thought to resting the teenager, saying: “Burnout has been used over the years, what is that all about? You are 19 and buzzing around the Premier League so there is no burnout, get on with it, keep playing and keep enjoying it.

“I remember when I was 19 and I had loads of energy. The burnout is different now because the media is different now with social media, but he seems a pretty steady lad to me from what I have seen of him. He gets on with his training and is part of a good group and I think he is doing nicely.

“Certainly at this stage it is a case of get on and enjoy it, get on with what you are doing and work hard and play hard.

“We will worry about the rest of it in due course but at the moment he is going along really well.”

However, Dyche took responsibility for the decision to start him against Newcastle, as he struggled against a Newcastle system that took Burnley as a team by surprise, with wing backs Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo pushed forward: “It was my fault really.

“Physically he was in good shape, but mentally it could have been one step too far.

“But he’ll definitely be in contention for Saturday. Without a shadow of a doubt.

“He doesn’t understand this now, because he’s too young, but when you’re a bit more mature you accept you have one or two of those games. But then it comes back. and you’re away again.”