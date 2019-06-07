Mee philosophical on England chance

Clarets boss Sean Dyche believes Ben Mee should be part of the England conversation.

And former teammate Michael Keane - currently with the Three Lions for their Nations League Finals campaign – feels he can’t do much more to get senior recognition.

Mee, now 29, would love to add to his experience with the Under 19s, 20s and 21s, but remains philosophical about his chances, as he continues to focus on the day job.

Dyche had said: “The look, the brand, is an important thing now, Ben does the job, without doubt.

“Does he look quite as fluid? Does he play quite as fluid? That’s for debate, but if you analyse him, he just does the job.

“Reads it well, gets there early, good positionally, aggressive in the right way, heads it way beyond his size - there’s a lot to like.

“A top, top player, but we’ve got a lot like that, who I think don’t get the credit.”

And Everton centre back Keane agreed: “It is hard luck he has not had a call-up. He’s been brilliant for some years now. “

Mee, however, admitted: “It’s nice to hear, but I’m just enjoying my football, and what will be, will be.

“I’ve no qualms if nothing happens, and if it does, fantastic.”

Many observers felt Mee was producing his best form for the club at the end of the season, with Dyche musing: “He’s been tremendous, since Christmas he has been first class.

“It wasn’t that he wasn’t before this season, but I didn’t think he was where he was for the last six to eight games, minimum, but probably since the turn.”

And Mee, one of three outfield players to play every minute in the Premier League last season, added: “I’ve had some good periods at this club, so it’s difficult to say if this is my best.

“I’m still improving as a player, and looking forward to more.”

And he hopes Burnley can build on the second half of the season, as they shook off the exertions of the Europa League qualifying campaign to ultimately finish 15th.

He feels a ‘normal’ pre-season schedule can only benefit the side this summer: “We enjoyed the Europa League, not many of us had played in European competition, and it’s going to be different this summer, we’ll have a full pre-season to look forward to the Premier League.

“Hopefully we can kick off with some good performances and go from there.

“We’ll be concentrating on the league, so that will be a help, we won’t have any distractions, which might help us, although we enjoyed the challenge last year.”