Midfielder Cork is backing the Clarets to kick on at the Turf

Jack Cork is backing the Clarets to push on after remedying their sterile start to the Premier League season.

Burnley were propping up the table five games in after taking a solitary point from a possible 15, having displayed all the symptoms of a side that had been jaded by their involvement in Europe, but two wins in succession was just what the doctor ordered.

A record-breaking win over AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor was the ideal prescription as Sean Dyche’s side climbed out of the bottom three before a second successive win over Cardiff City in South Wales propelled them in to a mid-table position.

With Huddersfield Town the visitors tomorrow, the 29-year-old midfielder is determined to head in to the international break with 10 points.

He said: “I’d like to think we can kick on. We’re seven games in and we’ve got seven points.

“You can only start looking at the league table around Christmas time but it’s gone from a bad start to an okay start now. We just need to keep building on that.

“It’s only two games and two wins so far but we’ve got a good game coming up against Huddersfield and we’ll be looking to get a result.

“It would be amazing to go in to that break with three wins in a row against teams that could be around us at the end of the season. It would be great to be doing that.”

Cork certainly won’t be taking anything for granted against the Terriers. David Wagner’s side are rock bottom and one of three sides yet to win this term but, having been in that situation, the former Chelsea man has seen for himself just how quickly things can change.

“The league’s crazy,” he said. “We were bottom of the league two weeks ago and now two wins gets you six points and we’re 12th in the table.

“It’s crazy how quickly things can change at the start of the season. Just look at West Ham – they were right down there but they’re in the top half now. It changes quickly and you can’t take anything for granted.”

Cork, though, has been encouraged by recent displays as the Clarets portrayed a number of sides of their personality to come out on top.

“The Bournemouth and Cardiff games were completely different,” said Cork. “We felt that we were a lot more aggressive and attacking in our gameplay at home.

“To come to a place like this [Cardiff City Stadium] we had to be resilient and dig in. The results show that we’ve got different sides to us.

“We know we can dig in and get a result and when we’re at home, with the crowd behind us, we can play some good stuff and create chances.”

Meanwhile, August’s player of the month, voted for by supporters in conjunction with the club’s Principle Partner Laba360, has recognised the key contribution made by goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Cork believes that the four-time Premier League Golden Glove winner, awarded man of the match against the Bluebirds, could be putting himself back on the England radar.

With UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain coming up, Cork said: “He’s been great and made some great saves. He made one last weekend against Bournemouth, a one-on-one, there were a couple against Wolves and one or two today.

“He came out and punched a few today and put one around the post. I think he’s enjoying it, he’s getting involved in the games a lot and he’s doing really well.

“I sense he’s got that motivation and drive to play the games and do well.

“You can see in his performances with the way he’s involved with the team – he’s loud, vocal and he wants to play for a good few years yet.

“You know someone like that, who’s confident, is always going to help you out during the season.

“We’re really, really lucky actually. We’re not lacking but we’ve had a few injuries. The standard of goalkeepers we’ve got is unbelievable.

“We see it in training and we get to see it in games. They’re all top class.”