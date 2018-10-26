Mixed week for the Reds

After a thumping 4-0 win at Market Drayton Town on Saturday, Colne went down 3-1 at Kidsgrove Athletic on Tuesday night, despite a promising second half display.

t the Sovereign Play Stadium on Tuesday, the Reds got off to a bright start with Brad Lynch shooting wide from close range after Connor Hughes’ through ball.

But as Kidsgrove settled into the game, they began to look the stronger side and took the lead after 20 minutes when a free kick on the right from Lee Williamson was played square to Lewis Bergin, who blasted a 25-yard shot inside the post.

As the Reds looked for an equaliser, Lynch and Hughes had shots blocked, and, with half-time approaching, Colne were stunned when a long diagonal cross from the left was headed home by Chris Budrys.

Steve Cunningham’s team talk fired up his side up and home keeper Jacob Holding needed to race from his area and head clear as Alex Curran bore down on goal in the first minute. And Holding was again in action, saving a well-driven shot from Bradley Knox minutes later.

After 57 minutes, Colne made the breakthrough when Lynch found the net with a shot from a narrow angle.

Seven minutes later, a powerful free kick by Curran from 30 yards flew just past the far post.

And as Colne continued to press, Lynch went down under a challenge from behind in the area, but only a goal kick was given.

As play swung to the other end, Will Saxon picked up a poor clearance and Hakan Burton turned his shot round the post. From the corner, Burton pushed James Butler’s header over the bar.

And as the pressure continued, Adam Freeland saw his shot blocked in the area.

After 80 minutes, Curran was inches away as he stretched to reach Knox’s chip into the goalmouth, but three minutes later, Kidsgrove made sure of the points when a break through the middle released Kyle Diskin, and his angled shot found the net.

On Saturday, Colne made the long trip to Shropshire for their first-ever game against Market Drayton Town, and came away with a well-earned three points thanks to a free scoring second half.

The Reds had looked the stronger side in the first half, but the game was in the balance. with the scoresheet blank at half-time until Colne’s young attackers found their scoring touch.

Colne might have had a penalty in the first minute when Curran appeared to be pulled back in the area, but the referee gave only a corner.

Matthew Ballard headed just over for the hosts from a good cross before Louis Irvine saw his low shot well saved by Burton.

Curran’s close range shot was blocked in the area, before Knox forced a good save fromAsh Rawlins with a well struck 25-yard shot.

Rawlins saved a spectacular volley from Hughes, but after 27 minutes, Burton made an instinctive diving save to keep out a free kick from the bottom corner, and five minutes later, he kept his cool to deny Jud Ellis in a one-on-one confrontation.

At the other end, Matty Morgan’s volley was blocked, before Lynch’s follow-up header was cleared.

As the second half began, Rawlins’ clearance fell to Curran, who slotted the ball home.

Five minutes later, a diagonal ball to the far post by Knox was fired home by Hughes.

Lynch forced Rawlins to push his shot over, but the Reds added a third goal after 65 minutes when Curran provided the chance for Morgan to fire an angled shot into the bottom corner.

And after 69 minutes, a long diagonal ball by Hughes found Lynch, who took it on into the area and fired home.

Tomorrow, Colne host Atherton Collieries, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Tuesday the Reds are at Bamber Bridge in the Integro Cup, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY