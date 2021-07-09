More funds available after big deal for Nathan Collins - Burnley boss

Nathan Collins

A fortnight ago, Collins, 20, arrived from Stoke City in a deal ‘considerably in excess of the widely-reported £12m’, with a sizeable amount in add-ons which are very achievable.

Burnley’s club record is £15m, paid out for Chris Wood in 2017, and Ben Gibson the following year.

Dyche welcomed Collins to the Barnfield Training Centre for the first day of pre-season on Thursday, and outlined that Burnley’s spending is hopefully not finished.

He said: “Nathan is certainly a player who we feel can continue to develop into what we do here, and as a player.

“The plan going forward is to add to the group wherever necessary and when we can.

”I’ve said all along that it’s smaller steps and the finances still have to be in balance, but Nathan will be a very good acquisition by the club going forwards and there are other things on the radar that we’re looking at.

“We’re pushing and trying to get them over the line and I assure everyone that it’s not always about finance.