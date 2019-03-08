Nelson aiming to win ‘cup final’ and seal survival

Nelson boss Andy Harrison is hoping to kill any outside chance of being dragged into trouble tomorrow at home to Daisy Hill.

The Admirals lost twice over the week, going down 5-1 at home to Prestwich Heys on Saturday, before a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Little Wembley against Carlisle City on Tuesday night.

But a win over second-bottom Daisy Hill will leave the Blues 17 points clear of the drop zone, with only 18 available for the visitors.

Nelson also have a vastly-superior goal difference, and Harrison said: “I’m dressing this game up to be a cup final – if we win, we are essentially safe.

“When we came in, people wrote us off, but we’ve turned it around.

“It’s been a great achievement.”

Nelson sit on 33 points with eight games to play, and while they are in and around their survival target, Harrison hopes to kick on: “The target has changed to 50 points now.

“It’s still doable, but it will be tough after the last two games.

“We’re hoping for another few wins yet.

“We don’t want the standards to slip now, we want to make sure the work we’re doing builds towards next season, to get that momentum.”

Harrison is pleased with the nucleus of his squad, and is only looking to supplement it in the summer: “We have a fairly small squad, 16-17, and we want to get that to 20 or so with the right sort of players, with the right quality and character.

“We’ve done a lot of homework already and we’re confident there will be a few lads come and join us for pre-season.”