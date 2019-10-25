Nelson boss Andy Harrison dismayed by refereeing performance

To say Nelson boss Andy Harrison was not a happy man on Saturday night would be something of an understatement!

The Admirals lost their Macron Cup first round clash at fellow North West Counties First Division North side St Helens Town after the hosts netted a winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

But that didn’t tell the full story after a game littered with somewhat baffling decisions cost the Blues.

The game at the Ruskin Drove Sports Ground saw a tight affair for the opening 45 minutes, only brought to life close to the break as St Helens thought they had a penalty, only for an off-side decision, which was then reverseed and a corner given to the hosts!

That came to nothing as the sides went in goal-less, but things were to become even more confusing.

Jordan Jones put St Helens ahead with 10 minutes remaining, but only two minutes later, Nelson levelled from the spot via Samuel Dickinson.

But the controversy came before Dickinson slotted home, as the home centre back produced a goal-denying ‘save’.

Nelson felt the player should have been sent off for a deliberate intervention, but he was only booked, with the referee presumably taking the ‘double jeopardy’ line.

Earlier, the hosts had also got away with a professional foul, with a player not even receiving a booking.

And if St Helens had a more than a touch of fortune in that incident, they then went on to score deep into time added on via an unfortunate Nelson own goal.

Harrison said on twitter: “Worst refereeing performance I have ever seen in a @nwcfl game today. Lad saves the ball on the goal line, pen no red card. Earlier obvious foul in the box, the lads last man. Gives a free kick and not even a yellow. I could go on for hours. Words fail me.”

Tomorrow, Nelson are back in league action at Holker Old Boys.