Nelson boss Andy Harrison excited by the future at Little Wembley

Nelson put the season to bed on Saturday with a convincing 4-0 win at home to St Helens.

But already boss Andy Harrison’s thoughts are turning to the 2019/20 campaign.

And he admits he is excited about the Admirals’ prospects.

Nelson finished 14th in the North West Counties League First Division North with 45 points, 20 clear of trouble, after a turbulent couple of years at the club.

Harrison is delighted with the way his players ended the season, and doesn’t feel his squad needs an awful lot of surgery over the summer to make it competitive next term.

He has targeted a top six spot, and said: “I’m more than happy with 14th and 45 points – if you’d offered me that what I took over, I’d have snapped your hand off.

“And looking back, it probably could and should have been 55-60 points, given the games we’ve thrown away.

“But I’m excited for next season already.

“We’ve built a good foundation here, and if we can bring a couple more lads in over the summer...

“We need another goalscorer, a midfielder and a centre back, maybe a bit more flair, and I don’t think we will be far away.

“The top six is where we want to be.

“We just need a bit more depth – our starting XI is as good as anything else in the league, as far as I’m concerned – we showed that recently against Longridge Town.

“We don’t need much, although if better players become available, we’ll obviously take them.”

The club held an open day on Saturday, with a crowd of 110 attending the game against St Helens, and Harrison is encouraged by the numbers which are starting to grow through the turnstiles at Little Wembley: “People are starting to have a look at what we are doing down here, which is nice.

“We had a bit of a family day, and we’re turning our focus to the social media side of things, making sure we get noticed. There are some good things going on here, and hopefully we can build on that.”

Nelson won 4-0 as Daniel Fagan gave the Blues a half-time lead with an 18th-minute goal, before Keiran Demain doubled the lead just before the hour mark.

Midway through the second half, Mark Sharples made it 3-0, and Jake Lloyd added a late fourth to round off the campaign in style.

Afterwards, Nelson held their presentation, with Fagan voted the players’ player of the year, while ever-present Demaine was the manager’s pick.

The supporters’ player of the year was shared by Ash Brierley and Gareth Hill.

Hill finished as top scorer with 20 goals, while Brierley also claimed the goal of the season award for his 45-yard lob at Shelley.

Nelson finished with the fifth best defensive record in the league, and second best away defensive record.