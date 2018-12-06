Nelson boss Harrison hopes big week is a turning point

Nelson boss Andy Harrison hopes the past week will be something of a turning point for his side.

The Admirals claimed a 2-2 draw at second place Carlisle City on Saturday, before earning a 2-0 win at Ashton Town on Tuesday night.

Tomorrow, the Blues face a home Macron Cup third round tie against Prestwich Heys – with a place in the quarter-final at stake – before they entertain third place Avro at Little Wembley on Tuesday night.

And Harrison looked back on a profitable few days for his players: “It could be the turning point in our season.

“On Saturday, we should have won really, I was really disappointed – it felt like a defeat in the end, but Carlisle City are a good side, and it was a good point.

“They are very direct, with a striker who just doesn’t miss, and a frighteningly quick winger, David Renyard, who scored their second.

“But we managed to cut the supply to them for the most part and had chances of our own towards the end to win it.”

Marc Shiel put the hosts ahead after 36 minutes, but Gareth Hill levelled right on half-time.

Renyard then put Carlisle back in front five minutes after the restart, only for Dylon Allan Meredith to claim a point 17 minutes from time.

Nelson took that into Tuesday night, where they avenged a 4-1 home defeat 10 days earlier, winning 2-0 at Ashton Town with a brace from Jake Lloyd.

Harrison said: “The home game was a one-off against Ashton, I told the lads it wasn’t acceptable, and got that message across.

“I’ve brought in some new players with the emphasis on youth, and they have made a real difference, blending well with the more experienced players – who now know that I’m not afraid to leave them out or change things.

“But everyone pulled together on Tuesday, and we battered them.”

And Harrison is in confident mood ahead of the coming games: “It will be a tough game, but I expect us to win – I’ll be miffed if we don’t! I’ve watched them numerous times, and they are big and physical, but we went there and played with 10 men for 70 minutes earlier in the season and got a draw. Avro will be tough as well – I think they’re the best side in the division, but we’re going well.”

Barnoldswick Town saw both their games fall victim to the weather over the week.

Saturday’s North West Counties Premier Division encounter at home to Charnock Richard was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Silentnight Stadium.

And Wednesday night’s West Riding County Cup third round tie at Knaresborough Town suffered the same fate.

After a pitch inspection on Wednesday afternoon, the pitch was declared waterlogged.

At the time of going to press, it was not known when the match will be rescheduled.

Town will look to return to action on Saturday at home to Eccleshall Town in the Macron Cup third round, with a place in the last eight at stake.