Nelson drop below recent standards

Nelson suffered a disappointing start to the New Year as the NWCFL First Division North Club of the Month for December lost twice over the week.

On Saturday, the Admirals went down 1-0 at AFC Liverpool to Rhys Hardacre’s goal just after the hour.

And on Tuesday at home to promotion hopefuls Avro, Andy Harrison’s side lost 3-0, as Ryan Hanson gave the visitors the lead on the half hour, before second half goals from Louis Potts and Joe Bevan.

Harrison admits his players fell below their recent levels: “We were named the club of the month, after four wins and two draws from six games, and a lot of performances were good.

“Some of them weren’t great, but we still got results, which we had worked on.

“It was a corner we had turned – we had been playing well and often getting beat previously.

“But the performances were just not there against AFC Liverpool and Avro.

“Both teams were poor on Saturday, we cancelled each other out really.

“They had one good chance and we had two, and they took their chance.

“Avro were the best side we’ve played this season, but there were no excuses, we’ve set the standards, and we know what we’re capable of, but we just weren’t good enough.”

Harrison has signed Leyland United striker Daniel Cooper – after a recommendation from Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft, while formr Blue Jamie Wynne is poised to return to the club.

And Harrison said: “Daniel is a bit of an unknown quantity, but Ashy recommended him, he said he’s a very direct, quick, no-nonsense striker.

“There are a lot of good players at that level, the West Lancashire League, but often they are comfortable with the travelling in that league.

“I played at that level, and it is a step up, but not maybe as much for a goalscorer.

“There are a few players knocking about, it’s about finding them and attracting them, and I suppose it helps when you’ve just won club of the month!”

Tomorrow, Nelson travel to the Arcoframe Stadium to take on St Helen’s Town, kick-off 3 p.m.