Nelson FC are left in the dark by abandonment

Nelson boss Andy Harrison was left fuming after the Admirals’ home clash with Holker Old Boys was abandoned after 75 minutes on Saturday.

The Blues led 2-1 at the time, after first half goals from Mark Sharples and Jake Lloyd, but when one floodlight tripped and went out, the game was halted.

The lights were off for five minutes, before coming back on, but the referee had decided to call an end to proceedings.

Harrison received a three-match ban for what he said to the referee after the game, starting last night at home to St Helens, but he said: “I was less than impressed.

“The groundsman accidentally switched one of the lights off, but the game was still playable.

“It was late in the game, but the referee said we couldn’t continue until the light came back on.

“It went back on within 10 minutes, but the referee refused to restart the game, and refused to speak to anyone as well. So now we have to replay the game on December 10th, starting at 0-0.

“We were cruising to be honest, Holker are up there, but we battered them really, for the third time this season, and they now have to make another two-hour journey back here in midweek.

“I’ve been given a three-match ban for comments I made to the referee, but it was the way he spoke to me, like I was a child.

“They stand there demanding respect, but he gave me none, he kept calling me ‘fella’.

“I’ve not got a short temper, but if someone is doing what I think is the wrong thing, I will make sure they know about it!

“For me to lose my temper shows how much he wound me up.”

Nelson were due to host Bamber Bridge in their LFA Challenge Trophy tie, postponed last Tuesday, but the game again fell victim to the weather.

The Blues are at Daisy Hill on Saturday.