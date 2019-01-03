Nelson FC continue their impressive turnaround with point at Avro

Nelson maintained their superb recent form on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at second place Avro.

And that meant the Admirals had gone through December unbeaten un the North West Counties League First Division North, with three wins and two draws – second in the form table.

Since taking over, Andy Harrison has claimed six wins out of his last eight games, and guided the club to the quarter-final of the Macron Cup, which will see Nelson againt travel to Avro.

On Saturday, Elliott Fenton gave the Blues a 19th-minute lead, before the hosts hit back two minutes later through Sam Rathbone.

Harrison said: “It’s been a brilliant end to the year with six wins out of eight and my little lad making a surprise appearance before Christmas!

“Here’s to a strong second half of the season!

“What a turn around. What a group.”

Nelson are at AFC Liverpool tomorrow, and host Avro on Tuesday night.

l Nelson FC ladies joint manager Nicky Simmonds believes that ending 2018 with a win over local rivals Barrowford Celtic with help spur the Admiralettes on course to kickstart the second half of the season in the right way, when Haslingden Ladies come to Victoria Park a week on Sunday.

The ladies’ league is currently on a break until January 13th, but Simmonds and Carmelo Ruggieri are optimistic they can get the team firing on all cylinders after Christmas.

Simmonds said: “ The girls have worked tirelessly from the middle of October until now.

“We had a rocky patch at the beginning of the season but we have got back into our routine.

“This group of players have a real togetherness on and off the pitch. We are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, but we have to remain focused, we have a massive second half of the season and a cup final to look forward to.

“Things are going in the right direction at the minute for the girls as well as the club – new staff, new away kit sponsor...so I feel that if we keep focused and on track, 2019 will be our year.”

In the last six games, Nelson Ladies have scored 26 goals and conceded 10.

Next up for the ladies, they welcome Haslingden Ladies to Little Wembley for their first fixture of 2019 on Sunday, January 13th.

Entry is free, with kick-off at 2 p.m.