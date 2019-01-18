Nelson FC ‘lucky’ to earn away point

Nelson boss Andy Harrison admits his side were “lucky” to claim a point as they came from behind to draw 2-2 at St Helens Town on Saturday.

And he is working hard to try and bolster his profligate strikeforce, as he looks for more of a cutting edge.

The Admirals went in front through Gaz Hill midway through the first half, but Gary Grier pulled the hosts level on the half hour, and Josef Faux put Town ahead three minutes into the second half.

Alex Grice netted the equaliser 18 minutes from time, after great work from substitute Daniel Cooper, and Harrison said: “I’d probably say we were lucky. We just weren’t at the races, the Nelson of old, sloppy and complacent.

“But, you can’t argue with a point away from home I suppose – to put in the performance we did, going behind and coming back to get a point, you have to take the positives.”

Nelson entertain fifth-place Lower Breck tomorrow, the first of four-successive home games, and Harrison is looking to seal a deal in time: “We probably don’t take enough of our chances. Your strikers have to be on the money.

“I’m fighting like mad to get someone in for Saturday, a lad from Cheadle Heath Nomads. Gaz Hill works so hard, but he needs help.”