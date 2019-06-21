Nelson FC’s Admiralettes set for life in Premier Division after winning promotion

Nelson FC Ladies are preparing for life in the LFA Women’s Premier Division after gaining promotion from the Championship Division.

The Admiralettes had a strong second half of the season, with an unfortunate defeat in the LFA Women’s Plate Final.

They will face familiar foes in Wigan Athletic, NLDDC, Hindley, Fleetwood Town, Burney Belvedere, Penrith and Championship winners Haslingden.

Co-manager Nicky Simmonds said: “ With the winning end to the season, and cementing third place with our last game of the season victory of the season against Hindley to surprisingly get promoted, it has given me and Carmelo (Ruggieri) food for thought in terms of what standard of squad we need to compete in the premier league.

“There will be additions and also players leaving, but we have whole of pre season to piece the squad together, with at least 90% of the squad staying with us for next season.

“Speaking of promotion, we are familiar with all the teams in our league as we have played them before, but each season is different.”

The Admiralettes have set their pre-season schedule, subject to change.

Home games are played at Victoria Park.

On August 4th, they will travel to Galgate Ladies, kick-off 2 p.m., before making the short trip to Holden Road to face Burnley Belvedere the following Sunday, August 11th, kick-off 2 p.m., playing for the Gladys Healy Memorial Trophy.

Sunday, August 18th sees another journey, this time to Bradford Park Avenue, again at 2 p.m., with a home game against Bury LFC Development on Wednesday the 22nd, with kick-off at 7-30 p.m.

September 1st sees a trip to Southport LFC (kick-off 2 p.m.), finishing off with a home game against Wigan Athletic Development on the 5th, kick-off 7-30 p.m.

The Admiralettes have also formed a women’s development team this season, which has been accepted into league one of the LFA Women’s Counties League.

Both teams are on the look for new players of all abilities.

Anyone interested can message Nicky Simmonds on 07581246466.

The teams train on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8-30 p.m. at Barrowford Road and Hodge House Community.

Follow the club on twitter @nelsonlfc1 and @nelsonlfcdev1