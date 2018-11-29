Nelson manager Andy Harrison is looking for a response after Blues suffer setback at home

Nelson boss Andy Harrison is looking for a reaction from his players tomorrow after suffering a comprehensive defeat at home on Saturday.

The improving Admirals suffered a setback at home to Ashton Town, going down 4-1.

The Blues trailed 1-0 at half-time to a Bradley Smart goal nine minutes before the break, nefore Dylan Glass netted a second half hat-trick.

Glass scored twice in 10 minutes after the restart, before adding a third a minute from time.

Nelson netted a last-minute consolation through Daniel Russell, but, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to second place Carlisle City’s Don Marks Carpets Stadium, Harrison said: “We’re just looking for a reaction from everyone.

“Saturday was unacceptable on every level.

“But we’ve trained well this week and are hungry to bounce back.

“It will be a big test, but one which I’m looking forward to.

“And we get a chance to put Saturday right on Tuesday night.”

Nelson take on Ashton at the Ashton Town Stadium in the league on Tuesday night.